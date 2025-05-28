lxt

LITEXLXT

Live LITEX price updates and the latest LITEX news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000302

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0003

24h high

$0.0003

VS
USD
BTC

The live LITEX price today is $0.0003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $197.72K. The table above accurately updates our LXT price in real time. The price of LXT is up 2.99% since last hour, up 37.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $604.44K. LXT has a circulating supply of 2.00B coins and a max supply of 2.00B LXT.

LITEX Stats

What is the market cap of LITEX?

The current market cap of LITEX is $604.44K. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LITEX?

Currently, 654.24M of LXT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $197.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 37.24%.

What is the current price of LITEX?

The price of 1 LITEX currently costs $0.0003.

How many LITEX are there?

The current circulating supply of LITEX is 2.00B. This is the total amount of LXT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LITEX?

LITEX (LXT) currently ranks 593 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 604.44K

37.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#593

24H Volume

$ 197.72K

Circulating Supply

2,000,000,000

latest LITEX news