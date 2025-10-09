LympoLYM
Live Lympo price updates and the latest Lympo news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00387
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.004
The live Lympo price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $220.10K. The table above accurately updates our LYM price in real time. The price of LYM is down -3.83% since last hour, up 6.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.87M. LYM has a circulating supply of 843.50M coins and a max supply of 1.00B LYM.
Lympo Stats
What is the market cap of Lympo?
The current market cap of Lympo is $3.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Lympo?
Currently, 56.81M of LYM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $220.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.26%.
What is the current price of Lympo?
The price of 1 Lympo currently costs $0.004.
How many Lympo are there?
The current circulating supply of Lympo is 843.50M. This is the total amount of LYM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Lympo?
Lympo (LYM) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 3.34M
6.26 %
#1743
$ 220.10K
840,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
The march toward an interoperable and onchain-by-default internet depends on reliable messaging and value transfer across heterogeneous domains. Crosschain protocols now process >$1.3T in combined annual transfer volume and secure tens of millions of user interactions, yet no single design dominates.
/
Research
As AI supercharges surveillance, privacy becomes a prerequisite and the winning stack will combine confidentiality with selective disclosure. Zcash’s Tachyon, composable standards on Ethereum/Solana, and compliance-aware pools aim to make private rails the new norm.