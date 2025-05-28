lynk

Lynk CoinLYNK

Live Lynk Coin price updates and the latest Lynk Coin news.

price

$0.0313

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live Lynk Coin price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $407.88K. The table above accurately updates our LYNK price in real time. The price of LYNK is down -8.38% since last hour, down -16.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.32M. LYNK has a circulating supply of 233.53M coins and a max supply of 999.96M LYNK.

Lynk Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Lynk Coin?

The current market cap of Lynk Coin is $7.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Lynk Coin?

Currently, 13.02M of LYNK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $407.88K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -16.09%.

What is the current price of Lynk Coin?

The price of 1 Lynk Coin currently costs $0.03.

How many Lynk Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Lynk Coin is 233.53M. This is the total amount of LYNK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Lynk Coin?

Lynk Coin (LYNK) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.65M

-16.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 407.88K

Circulating Supply

230,000,000

