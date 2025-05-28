lyx

The live LUKSO price today is $0.93 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.02M. The table above accurately updates our LYX price in real time. The price of LYX is down -0.35% since last hour, down -1.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $39.15M. LYX has a circulating supply of 30.54M coins and a max supply of 42.12M LYX.

LUKSO Stats

What is the market cap of LUKSO?

The current market cap of LUKSO is $28.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of LUKSO?

Currently, 1.10M of LYX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.02M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.26%.

What is the current price of LUKSO?

The price of 1 LUKSO currently costs $0.93.

How many LUKSO are there?

The current circulating supply of LUKSO is 30.54M. This is the total amount of LYX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of LUKSO?

LUKSO (LYX) currently ranks 1013 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 28.39M

-1.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#1013

24H Volume

$ 1.02M

Circulating Supply

31,000,000

