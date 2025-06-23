$0.0825 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.08 24h high $0.08

The live Maal Chain price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.47M. The table above accurately updates our MAAL price in real time. The price of MAAL is up 0.14% since last hour, up 0.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 824.71M. MAAL has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B MAAL .