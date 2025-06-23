Maal ChainMAAL
The live Maal Chain price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.47M. The table above accurately updates our MAAL price in real time. The price of MAAL is up 0.14% since last hour, up 0.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $824.71M. MAAL has a circulating supply of 10.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B MAAL.
Maal Chain Stats
What is the market cap of Maal Chain?
The current market cap of Maal Chain is $823.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Maal Chain?
Currently, 66.31M of MAAL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.21%.
What is the current price of Maal Chain?
The price of 1 Maal Chain currently costs $0.08.
How many Maal Chain are there?
The current circulating supply of Maal Chain is 10.00B. This is the total amount of MAAL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Maal Chain?
Maal Chain (MAAL) currently ranks 107 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.