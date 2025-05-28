machi

The live MACHI price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $94.82K. The table above accurately updates our MACHI price in real time. The price of MACHI is down -0.60% since last hour, up 2.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.56M. MACHI has a circulating supply of 54.63M coins and a max supply of 41.58M MACHI.

MACHI Stats

What is the market cap of MACHI?

The current market cap of MACHI is $7.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MACHI?

Currently, 709.41K of MACHI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $94.82K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.52%.

What is the current price of MACHI?

The price of 1 MACHI currently costs $0.13.

How many MACHI are there?

The current circulating supply of MACHI is 54.63M. This is the total amount of MACHI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MACHI?

MACHI (MACHI) currently ranks 1660 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.30M

2.52 %

Market Cap Rank

#1660

24H Volume

$ 94.82K

Circulating Supply

55,000,000

