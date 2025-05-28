mad

Live MAD Bucks price updates and the latest MAD Bucks news.

price

$0.932

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.92

24h high

$1.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live MAD Bucks price today is $0.93 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our MAD price in real time. The price of MAD is up 1.56% since last hour, down -6.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.98M. MAD has a circulating supply of 8.64M coins and a max supply of 15.00M MAD.

MAD Bucks Stats

What is the market cap of MAD Bucks?

The current market cap of MAD Bucks is $8.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MAD Bucks?

Currently, of MAD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.31%.

What is the current price of MAD Bucks?

The price of 1 MAD Bucks currently costs $0.93.

How many MAD Bucks are there?

The current circulating supply of MAD Bucks is 8.64M. This is the total amount of MAD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MAD Bucks?

MAD Bucks (MAD) currently ranks 998 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.08M

-6.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#998

24H Volume

$

Circulating Supply

8,600,000

