The live MAG7.ssi price today is $0.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.06M. The table above accurately updates our MAG7.SSI price in real time. The price of MAG7.SSI is up 0.14% since last hour, down -0.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $154.22M. MAG7.SSI has a circulating supply of 184.69M coins and a max supply of 184.69M MAG7.SSI.

MAG7.ssi Stats

What is the market cap of MAG7.ssi?

The current market cap of MAG7.ssi is $154.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MAG7.ssi?

Currently, 1.27M of MAG7.SSI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.95%.

What is the current price of MAG7.ssi?

The price of 1 MAG7.ssi currently costs $0.84.

How many MAG7.ssi are there?

The current circulating supply of MAG7.ssi is 184.69M. This is the total amount of MAG7.SSI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MAG7.ssi?

MAG7.ssi (MAG7.SSI) currently ranks 372 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 154.23M

-0.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#372

24H Volume

$ 1.06M

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

