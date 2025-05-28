magic

The live Treasure price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.46M. The table above accurately updates our MAGIC price in real time. The price of MAGIC is down -0.50% since last hour, up 2.16% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $59.36M. MAGIC has a circulating supply of 335.84M coins and a max supply of 347.69M MAGIC.

Treasure Stats

What is the market cap of Treasure?

The current market cap of Treasure is $57.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Treasure?

Currently, 119.84M of MAGIC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.46M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.16%.

What is the current price of Treasure?

The price of 1 Treasure currently costs $0.17.

How many Treasure are there?

The current circulating supply of Treasure is 335.84M. This is the total amount of MAGIC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Treasure?

Treasure (MAGIC) currently ranks 677 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 57.35M

2.16 %

Market Cap Rank

#677

24H Volume

$ 20.46M

Circulating Supply

340,000,000

