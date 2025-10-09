$0.993 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.99 24h high $1.00

The live MAI price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our MAI price in real time. The price of MAI is down -0.06% since last hour, down -0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 295.96M. MAI has a circulating supply of 53.42M coins and a max supply of 297.94M MAI .