$0.993
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.99
24h high
$1.00
The live MAI price today is $0.99 with a 24-hour trading volume of . The table above accurately updates our MAI price in real time. The price of MAI is down -0.06% since last hour, down -0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $295.96M. MAI has a circulating supply of 53.42M coins and a max supply of 297.94M MAI.
MAI Stats
What is the market cap of MAI?
The current market cap of MAI is $27.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MAI?
Currently, of MAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $ have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.09%.
What is the current price of MAI?
The price of 1 MAI currently costs $0.99.
How many MAI are there?
The current circulating supply of MAI is 53.42M. This is the total amount of MAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MAI?
MAI (MAI) currently ranks 1071 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
