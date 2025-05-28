maiar

MAIARMAIAR

Live MAIAR price updates and the latest MAIAR news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00644

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live MAIAR price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.26M. The table above accurately updates our MAIAR price in real time. The price of MAIAR is up 3.69% since last hour, up 23.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.44M. MAIAR has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M MAIAR.

MAIAR Stats

What is the market cap of MAIAR?

The current market cap of MAIAR is $6.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MAIAR?

Currently, 351.00M of MAIAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.23%.

What is the current price of MAIAR?

The price of 1 MAIAR currently costs $0.006.

How many MAIAR are there?

The current circulating supply of MAIAR is 999.98M. This is the total amount of MAIAR that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MAIAR?

MAIAR (MAIAR) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.75M

23.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 2.26M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest MAIAR news