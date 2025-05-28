MAIARMAIAR
Live MAIAR price updates and the latest MAIAR news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00644
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.007
The live MAIAR price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.26M. The table above accurately updates our MAIAR price in real time. The price of MAIAR is up 3.69% since last hour, up 23.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.44M. MAIAR has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M MAIAR.
MAIAR Stats
What is the market cap of MAIAR?
The current market cap of MAIAR is $6.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MAIAR?
Currently, 351.00M of MAIAR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 23.23%.
What is the current price of MAIAR?
The price of 1 MAIAR currently costs $0.006.
How many MAIAR are there?
The current circulating supply of MAIAR is 999.98M. This is the total amount of MAIAR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MAIAR?
MAIAR (MAIAR) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.75M
23.23 %
#1738
$ 2.26M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/