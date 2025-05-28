manc

$0.4

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.15

24h high

$2.40

VS
USD
BTC

The live Mancium price today is $0.40 with a 24-hour trading volume of $273.03K. The table above accurately updates our MANC price in real time. The price of MANC is down -77.84% since last hour, up 171.39% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $40.01M. MANC has a circulating supply of 10.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M MANC.

Mancium Stats

What is the market cap of Mancium?

The current market cap of Mancium is $10.70M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mancium?

Currently, 682.43K of MANC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $273.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 171.39%.

What is the current price of Mancium?

The price of 1 Mancium currently costs $0.40.

How many Mancium are there?

The current circulating supply of Mancium is 10.00M. This is the total amount of MANC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mancium?

Mancium (MANC) currently ranks 1580 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.70M

171.39 %

Market Cap Rank

#1580

24H Volume

$ 273.03K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

