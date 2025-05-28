MANEKIMANEKI
Live MANEKI price updates and the latest MANEKI news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0017
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.002
The live MANEKI price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.27M. The table above accurately updates our MANEKI price in real time. The price of MANEKI is down -1.54% since last hour, down -2.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.09M. MANEKI has a circulating supply of 8.86B coins and a max supply of 8.89B MANEKI.
MANEKI Stats
What is the market cap of MANEKI?
The current market cap of MANEKI is $15.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MANEKI?
Currently, 4.28B of MANEKI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.44%.
What is the current price of MANEKI?
The price of 1 MANEKI currently costs $0.002.
How many MANEKI are there?
The current circulating supply of MANEKI is 8.86B. This is the total amount of MANEKI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MANEKI?
MANEKI (MANEKI) currently ranks 1362 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 15.04M
-2.44 %
#1362
$ 7.27M
8,900,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/