$0.0017

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.002

VS
USD
BTC

The live MANEKI price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.27M. The table above accurately updates our MANEKI price in real time. The price of MANEKI is down -1.54% since last hour, down -2.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.09M. MANEKI has a circulating supply of 8.86B coins and a max supply of 8.89B MANEKI.

MANEKI Stats

What is the market cap of MANEKI?

The current market cap of MANEKI is $15.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MANEKI?

Currently, 4.28B of MANEKI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.27M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.44%.

What is the current price of MANEKI?

The price of 1 MANEKI currently costs $0.002.

How many MANEKI are there?

The current circulating supply of MANEKI is 8.86B. This is the total amount of MANEKI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MANEKI?

MANEKI (MANEKI) currently ranks 1362 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.04M

-2.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#1362

24H Volume

$ 7.27M

Circulating Supply

8,900,000,000

