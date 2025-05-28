manta

$0.312

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.29

24h high

$0.32

The live Manta Network price today is $0.31 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25.40M. The table above accurately updates our MANTA price in real time. The price of MANTA is down -0.06% since last hour, up 3.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $312.01M. MANTA has a circulating supply of 415.48M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MANTA.

Manta Network Stats

What is the market cap of Manta Network?

What is the current trading activity of Manta Network?

What is the current price of Manta Network?

How many Manta Network are there?

What is the relative popularity of Manta Network?

market data

Market Cap

$ 129.63M

3.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#405

24H Volume

$ 25.40M

Circulating Supply

420,000,000

