manyu

ManyuMANYU

Live Manyu price updates and the latest Manyu news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0000000102

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000000004

24h high

$0.00000001

VS
USD
BTC

The live Manyu price today is $0.00000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.92M. The table above accurately updates our MANYU price in real time. The price of MANYU is up 3.63% since last hour, up 97.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.20M. MANYU has a circulating supply of 1000.00T coins and a max supply of 1000.00T MANYU.

Manyu Stats

What is the market cap of Manyu?

The current market cap of Manyu is $10.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Manyu?

Currently, 678.34T of MANYU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 97.41%.

What is the current price of Manyu?

The price of 1 Manyu currently costs $0.00000001.

How many Manyu are there?

The current circulating supply of Manyu is 1000.00T. This is the total amount of MANYU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Manyu?

Manyu (MANYU) currently ranks 1540 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.28M

97.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#1540

24H Volume

$ 6.92M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000,000,000

latest Manyu news