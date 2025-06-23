ManyuMANYU
Live Manyu price updates and the latest Manyu news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0000000102
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000000004
24h high
$0.00000001
The live Manyu price today is $0.00000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.92M. The table above accurately updates our MANYU price in real time. The price of MANYU is up 3.63% since last hour, up 97.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.20M. MANYU has a circulating supply of 1000.00T coins and a max supply of 1000.00T MANYU.
Manyu Stats
What is the market cap of Manyu?
The current market cap of Manyu is $10.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Manyu?
Currently, 678.34T of MANYU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $6.92M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 97.41%.
What is the current price of Manyu?
The price of 1 Manyu currently costs $0.00000001.
How many Manyu are there?
The current circulating supply of Manyu is 1000.00T. This is the total amount of MANYU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Manyu?
Manyu (MANYU) currently ranks 1540 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.28M
97.41 %
#1540
$ 6.92M
1,000,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.