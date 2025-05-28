mapo

$0.0049

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.005

The live MAP Protocol price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.04M. The table above accurately updates our MAPO price in real time. The price of MAPO is down -0.53% since last hour, down -0.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $47.51M. MAPO has a circulating supply of 5.83B coins and a max supply of 9.70B MAPO.

MAP Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of MAP Protocol?

The current market cap of MAP Protocol is $28.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MAP Protocol?

Currently, 415.62M of MAPO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.04M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.36%.

What is the current price of MAP Protocol?

The price of 1 MAP Protocol currently costs $0.005.

How many MAP Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of MAP Protocol is 5.83B. This is the total amount of MAPO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MAP Protocol?

MAP Protocol (MAPO) currently ranks 1010 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 28.56M

-0.36 %

Market Cap Rank

#1010

24H Volume

$ 2.04M

Circulating Supply

5,800,000,000

