Mars is a credit protocol for the future: non-custodial, open-source, transparent, algorithmic and community-governed. Mars has three primary components: the Red Bank, where users can lend and borrow assets, the Fields of Mars, where users can interact with applications built on top of the Red Bank such as leveraged yield farming, and the Martian Council: Where users with staked MARS (xMARS) can propose and vote on changes to the protocol.
$0.0291
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.03
The live Mars Protocol price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.52K. The table above accurately updates our MARS price in real time. The price of MARS is up 48.23% since last hour, up 103.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.83M. MARS has a circulating supply of 266.47M coins and a max supply of 577.96M MARS.
What is Mars Protocol?
Mars Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of Mars Protocol?
The current market cap of Mars Protocol is $7.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Mars Protocol?
Currently, 1.77M of MARS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.52K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 103.36%.
What is the current price of Mars Protocol?
The price of 1 Mars Protocol currently costs $0.03.
How many Mars Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of Mars Protocol is 266.47M. This is the total amount of MARS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Mars Protocol?
Mars Protocol (MARS) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 7.76M
103.36 %
#1733
$ 51.52K
270,000,000
