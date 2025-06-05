Mars is a credit protocol for the future: non-custodial, open-source, transparent, algorithmic and community-governed. Mars has three primary components: the Red Bank, where users can lend and borrow assets, the Fields of Mars, where users can interact with applications built on top of the Red Bank such as leveraged yield farming, and the Martian Council: Where users with staked MARS (xMARS) can propose and vote on changes to the protocol.