The live Masa price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.84M. The table above accurately updates our MASA price in real time. The price of MASA is down -0.82% since last hour, down -3.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $44.32M. MASA has a circulating supply of 558.80M coins and a max supply of 1.57B MASA.

What is the market cap of Masa?

The current market cap of Masa is $15.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Masa?

Currently, 100.73M of MASA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.84M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.03%.

What is the current price of Masa?

The price of 1 Masa currently costs $0.03.

How many Masa are there?

The current circulating supply of Masa is 558.80M. This is the total amount of MASA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Masa?

Masa (MASA) currently ranks 1330 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 15.75M

-3.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1330

24H Volume

$ 2.84M

Circulating Supply

560,000,000

