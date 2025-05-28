mask

The live Mask Network price today is $2.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $304.80M. The table above accurately updates our MASK price in real time. The price of MASK is down -0.95% since last hour, up 5.81% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $230.00M. MASK has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M MASK.

Mask Network Stats

What is the market cap of Mask Network?

The current market cap of Mask Network is $229.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mask Network?

Currently, 132.52M of MASK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $304.80M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.81%.

What is the current price of Mask Network?

The price of 1 Mask Network currently costs $2.30.

How many Mask Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Mask Network is 100.00M. This is the total amount of MASK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mask Network?

Mask Network (MASK) currently ranks 287 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 229.97M

5.81 %

Market Cap Rank

#287

24H Volume

$ 304.80M

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

