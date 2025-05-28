math

$0.127

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live MATH price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $284.65K. The table above accurately updates our MATH price in real time. The price of MATH is down -0.63% since last hour, down -2.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $25.41M. MATH has a circulating supply of 183.13M coins and a max supply of 200.00M MATH.

MATH Stats

What is the market cap of MATH?

The current market cap of MATH is $23.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MATH?

Currently, 2.24M of MATH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $284.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.50%.

What is the current price of MATH?

The price of 1 MATH currently costs $0.13.

How many MATH are there?

The current circulating supply of MATH is 183.13M. This is the total amount of MATH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MATH?

MATH (MATH) currently ranks 1126 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 23.27M

-2.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#1126

24H Volume

$ 284.65K

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

