maticx

Stader MaticXMATICX

Live Stader MaticX price updates and the latest Stader MaticX news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.244

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.24

24h high

$0.26

VS
USD
BTC

The live Stader MaticX price today is $0.24 with a 24-hour trading volume of $336.33K. The table above accurately updates our MATICX price in real time. The price of MATICX is down -1.28% since last hour, down -7.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.15M. MATICX has a circulating supply of 131.51M coins and a max supply of 131.51M MATICX.

Stader MaticX Stats

What is the market cap of Stader MaticX?

The current market cap of Stader MaticX is $32.15M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Stader MaticX?

Currently, 1.38M of MATICX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $336.33K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.12%.

What is the current price of Stader MaticX?

The price of 1 Stader MaticX currently costs $0.24.

How many Stader MaticX are there?

The current circulating supply of Stader MaticX is 131.51M. This is the total amount of MATICX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Stader MaticX?

Stader MaticX (MATICX) currently ranks 906 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 32.15M

-7.12 %

Market Cap Rank

#906

24H Volume

$ 336.33K

Circulating Supply

130,000,000

latest Stader MaticX news