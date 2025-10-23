matt

The live MATT price today is $0.00005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $157.24K. The table above accurately updates our MATT price in real time. The price of MATT is down -23.22% since last hour, down -36.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.77M. MATT has a circulating supply of 100.00B coins and a max supply of 100.00B MATT.

MATT Stats

What is the market cap of MATT?

The current market cap of MATT is $4.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MATT?

Currently, 3.29B of MATT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $157.24K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -36.46%.

What is the current price of MATT?

The price of 1 MATT currently costs $0.00005.

How many MATT are there?

The current circulating supply of MATT is 100.00B. This is the total amount of MATT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MATT?

MATT (MATT) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.92M

-36.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 157.24K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000,000

