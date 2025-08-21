Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista)MAUSDT_LISTA
Live Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) price updates and the latest Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) news.
price
$0.995
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.99
24h high
$1.00
The live Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $105.52K. The table above accurately updates our MAUSDT_LISTA price in real time. The price of MAUSDT_LISTA is down -0.02% since last hour, down -0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $155.30M. MAUSDT_LISTA has a circulating supply of 124.21M coins and a max supply of 156.05M MAUSDT_LISTA.
Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) Stats
What is the market cap of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista)?
The current market cap of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) is $123.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista)?
Currently, 106.03K of MAUSDT_LISTA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $105.52K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.03%.
What is the current price of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista)?
The price of 1 Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) currently costs $1.00.
How many Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) are there?
The current circulating supply of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) is 124.21M. This is the total amount of MAUSDT_LISTA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista)?
Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) (MAUSDT_LISTA) currently ranks 441 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 123.62M
-0.03 %
#441
$ 105.52K
120,000,000
