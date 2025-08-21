mausdt_lista

$0.995

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.99

24h high

$1.00

VS
USD
BTC

The live Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $105.52K. The table above accurately updates our MAUSDT_LISTA price in real time. The price of MAUSDT_LISTA is down -0.02% since last hour, down -0.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $155.30M. MAUSDT_LISTA has a circulating supply of 124.21M coins and a max supply of 156.05M MAUSDT_LISTA.

Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) Stats

What is the market cap of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista)?

The current market cap of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) is $123.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista)?

Currently, 106.03K of MAUSDT_LISTA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $105.52K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.03%.

What is the current price of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista)?

The price of 1 Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) currently costs $1.00.

How many Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) are there?

The current circulating supply of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) is 124.21M. This is the total amount of MAUSDT_LISTA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista)?

Mitosis Matrix USDT (Lista) (MAUSDT_LISTA) currently ranks 441 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 123.62M

-0.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#441

24H Volume

$ 105.52K

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

