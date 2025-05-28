mav

$0.0665

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.07

The live Maverick Protocol price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.47M. The table above accurately updates our MAV price in real time. The price of MAV is down -0.30% since last hour, up 2.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $133.07M. MAV has a circulating supply of 596.43M coins and a max supply of 2.00B MAV.

Maverick Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Maverick Protocol?

The current market cap of Maverick Protocol is $39.68M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Maverick Protocol?

Currently, 52.11M of MAV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.90%.

What is the current price of Maverick Protocol?

The price of 1 Maverick Protocol currently costs $0.07.

How many Maverick Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Maverick Protocol is 596.43M. This is the total amount of MAV that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Maverick Protocol?

Maverick Protocol (MAV) currently ranks 829 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 39.68M

2.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#829

24H Volume

$ 3.47M

Circulating Supply

600,000,000

