Live Kumala Herris price updates and the latest Kumala Herris news.

price

$0.00598

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.007

The live Kumala Herris price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.90M. The table above accurately updates our MAWA price in real time. The price of MAWA is down -9.51% since last hour, down -15.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.98M. MAWA has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MAWA.

Kumala Herris Stats

What is the market cap of Kumala Herris?

The current market cap of Kumala Herris is $6.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kumala Herris?

Currently, 317.34M of MAWA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.90M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -15.28%.

What is the current price of Kumala Herris?

The price of 1 Kumala Herris currently costs $0.006.

How many Kumala Herris are there?

The current circulating supply of Kumala Herris is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MAWA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kumala Herris?

Kumala Herris (MAWA) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.31M

-15.28 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 1.90M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

