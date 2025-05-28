maxi

The live MAXI (Ordinals) price today is $2.47 with a 24-hour trading volume of $262.79K. The table above accurately updates our MAXI price in real time. The price of MAXI is down -22.15% since last hour, up 87.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.19M. MAXI has a circulating supply of 2.10M coins and a max supply of 2.10M MAXI.

What is the market cap of MAXI (Ordinals)?

The current market cap of MAXI (Ordinals) is $6.67M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MAXI (Ordinals)?

Currently, 106.39K of MAXI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $262.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 87.82%.

What is the current price of MAXI (Ordinals)?

The price of 1 MAXI (Ordinals) currently costs $2.47.

How many MAXI (Ordinals) are there?

The current circulating supply of MAXI (Ordinals) is 2.10M. This is the total amount of MAXI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MAXI (Ordinals)?

MAXI (Ordinals) (MAXI) currently ranks 1714 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.67M

87.82 %

Market Cap Rank

#1714

24H Volume

$ 262.79K

Circulating Supply

2,100,000

