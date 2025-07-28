$1.12 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.00 24h high $1.12

The live Midas mBASIS price today is $1.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 92.94K. The table above accurately updates our MBASIS price in real time. The price of MBASIS is up 12.38% since last hour, down -0.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 11.45M. MBASIS has a circulating supply of 10.23M coins and a max supply of 10.23M MBASIS .