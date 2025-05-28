mbid

$0.129

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.22

The live myBID price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $297.13K. The table above accurately updates our MBID price in real time. The price of MBID is down -4.13% since last hour, down -37.68% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.59M. MBID has a circulating supply of 32.80M coins and a max supply of 160.00M MBID.

myBID Stats

What is the market cap of myBID?

The current market cap of myBID is $4.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of myBID?

Currently, 2.31M of MBID were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $297.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -37.68%.

What is the current price of myBID?

The price of 1 myBID currently costs $0.13.

How many myBID are there?

The current circulating supply of myBID is 32.80M. This is the total amount of MBID that is available.

What is the relative popularity of myBID?

myBID (MBID) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.42M

-37.68 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 297.13K

Circulating Supply

33,000,000

