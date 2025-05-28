mbot

$2.03

24h low

$0.84

24h high

$3.93

The live MoonBot price today is $2.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $457.75K. The table above accurately updates our MBOT price in real time. The price of MBOT is up 100.04% since last hour, up 105.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.03M. MBOT has a circulating supply of 1.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00M MBOT.

MoonBot Stats

What is the market cap of MoonBot?

The current market cap of MoonBot is $3.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MoonBot?

Currently, 225.49K of MBOT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $457.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 105.89%.

What is the current price of MoonBot?

The price of 1 MoonBot currently costs $2.03.

How many MoonBot are there?

The current circulating supply of MoonBot is 1.00M. This is the total amount of MBOT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MoonBot?

MoonBot (MBOT) currently ranks 1649 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 3.93M

105.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#1649

24H Volume

$ 457.75K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000

