$0.0605

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.06

24h high

$0.06

VS
USD
BTC

The live Mobox price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.61M. The table above accurately updates our MBOX price in real time. The price of MBOX is down -1.74% since last hour, down -1.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.28M. MBOX has a circulating supply of 500.32M coins and a max supply of 550.32M MBOX.

Mobox Stats

What is the market cap of Mobox?

The current market cap of Mobox is $30.25M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mobox?

Currently, 175.35M of MBOX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.61M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.50%.

What is the current price of Mobox?

The price of 1 Mobox currently costs $0.06.

How many Mobox are there?

The current circulating supply of Mobox is 500.32M. This is the total amount of MBOX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mobox?

Mobox (MBOX) currently ranks 974 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 30.25M

-1.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#974

24H Volume

$ 10.61M

Circulating Supply

500,000,000

