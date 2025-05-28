mbx

$0.196

The live MARBLEX price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.28M. The table above accurately updates our MBX price in real time. The price of MBX is down -0.09% since last hour, down -2.45% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $63.01M. MBX has a circulating supply of 209.33M coins and a max supply of 321.41M MBX.

MARBLEX Stats

What is the market cap of MARBLEX?

The current market cap of MARBLEX is $41.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MARBLEX?

Currently, 11.63M of MBX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.45%.

What is the current price of MARBLEX?

The price of 1 MARBLEX currently costs $0.20.

How many MARBLEX are there?

The current circulating supply of MARBLEX is 209.33M. This is the total amount of MBX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MARBLEX?

MARBLEX (MBX) currently ranks 813 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 41.04M

-2.45 %

Market Cap Rank

#813

24H Volume

$ 2.28M

Circulating Supply

210,000,000

