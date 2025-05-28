UpBots TokenMBXN
Live UpBots Token price updates and the latest UpBots Token news.
price
$0.00898
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.03
The live UpBots Token price today is $0.009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $72.80K. The table above accurately updates our MBXN price in real time. The price of MBXN is up 25.66% since last hour, up 31.59% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.49M. MBXN has a circulating supply of 500.00M coins and a max supply of 500.00M MBXN.
UpBots Token Stats
What is the market cap of UpBots Token?
The current market cap of UpBots Token is $13.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of UpBots Token?
Currently, 8.11M of MBXN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $72.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 31.59%.
What is the current price of UpBots Token?
The price of 1 UpBots Token currently costs $0.009.
How many UpBots Token are there?
The current circulating supply of UpBots Token is 500.00M. This is the total amount of MBXN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of UpBots Token?
UpBots Token (MBXN) currently ranks 1574 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 13.78M
31.59 %
#1574
$ 72.80K
500,000,000
