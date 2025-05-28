mcade

The live Metacade price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.09M. The table above accurately updates our MCADE price in real time. The price of MCADE is down -0.18% since last hour, up 0.49% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.39M. MCADE has a circulating supply of 1.68B coins and a max supply of 2.00B MCADE.

Metacade Stats

What is the market cap of Metacade?

The current market cap of Metacade is $32.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Metacade?

Currently, 56.98M of MCADE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.09M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.49%.

What is the current price of Metacade?

The price of 1 Metacade currently costs $0.02.

How many Metacade are there?

The current circulating supply of Metacade is 1.68B. This is the total amount of MCADE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Metacade?

Metacade (MCADE) currently ranks 944 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 32.27M

0.49 %

Market Cap Rank

#944

24H Volume

$ 1.09M

Circulating Supply

1,700,000,000

