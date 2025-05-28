mcb

$2.28

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.28

24h high

$2.39

The live MUX Protocol price today is $2.28 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.61K. The table above accurately updates our MCB price in real time. The price of MCB is down -0.01% since last hour, down -4.44% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.95M. MCB has a circulating supply of 3.80M coins and a max supply of 4.80M MCB.

MUX Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of MUX Protocol?

The current market cap of MUX Protocol is $8.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MUX Protocol?

Currently, 25.71K of MCB were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $58.61K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.44%.

What is the current price of MUX Protocol?

The price of 1 MUX Protocol currently costs $2.28.

How many MUX Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of MUX Protocol is 3.80M. This is the total amount of MCB that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MUX Protocol?

MUX Protocol (MCB) currently ranks 1702 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.66M

-4.44 %

Market Cap Rank

#1702

24H Volume

$ 58.61K

Circulating Supply

3,800,000

