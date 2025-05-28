MetalCoreMCG
Live MetalCore price updates and the latest MetalCore news.
$0.00726
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.006
24h high
$0.008
The live MetalCore price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.53M. The table above accurately updates our MCG price in real time. The price of MCG is down -0.31% since last hour, up 17.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $21.78M. MCG has a circulating supply of 621.75M coins and a max supply of 3.00B MCG.
MetalCore Stats
What is the market cap of MetalCore?
The current market cap of MetalCore is $4.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MetalCore?
Currently, 210.85M of MCG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.53M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 17.10%.
What is the current price of MetalCore?
The price of 1 MetalCore currently costs $0.007.
How many MetalCore are there?
The current circulating supply of MetalCore is 621.75M. This is the total amount of MCG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MetalCore?
MetalCore (MCG) currently ranks 1735 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 4.65M
17.10 %
#1735
$ 1.53M
620,000,000
