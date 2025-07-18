MCNCOINMCN

The live MCNCOIN price today is $0.83 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.82M. The table above accurately updates our MCN price in real time. The price of MCN is up 4.75% since last hour, up 63.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.02M. MCN has a circulating supply of 12.00M coins and a max supply of 12.00M MCN.
MCNCOIN Stats
What is the market cap of MCNCOIN?
The current market cap of MCNCOIN is $10.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MCNCOIN?
Currently, 3.37M of MCN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.82M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 63.94%.
What is the current price of MCNCOIN?
The price of 1 MCNCOIN currently costs $0.83.
How many MCNCOIN are there?
The current circulating supply of MCNCOIN is 12.00M. This is the total amount of MCN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MCNCOIN?
MCNCOIN (MCN) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
