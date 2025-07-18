$0.835 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.51 24h high $0.83

The live MCNCOIN price today is $0.83 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.82M. The table above accurately updates our MCN price in real time. The price of MCN is up 4.75% since last hour, up 63.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 10.02M. MCN has a circulating supply of 12.00M coins and a max supply of 12.00M MCN .