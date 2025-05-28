mcrt

$0.000968

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.001

The live MagicCraft price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.68M. The table above accurately updates our MCRT price in real time. The price of MCRT is down -1.23% since last hour, up 0.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.00M. MCRT has a circulating supply of 4.15B coins and a max supply of 6.20B MCRT.

MagicCraft Stats

What is the market cap of MagicCraft?

The current market cap of MagicCraft is $4.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MagicCraft?

Currently, 5.87B of MCRT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.68M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.35%.

What is the current price of MagicCraft?

The price of 1 MagicCraft currently costs $0.001.

How many MagicCraft are there?

The current circulating supply of MagicCraft is 4.15B. This is the total amount of MCRT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MagicCraft?

MagicCraft (MCRT) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.09M

0.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 5.68M

Circulating Supply

4,200,000,000

