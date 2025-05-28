mdt

$0.0292

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Measurable Data price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.35M. The table above accurately updates our MDT price in real time. The price of MDT is down -1.44% since last hour, down -0.30% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.24M. MDT has a circulating supply of 606.32M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MDT.

Measurable Data Stats

What is the market cap of Measurable Data?

The current market cap of Measurable Data is $17.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Measurable Data?

Currently, 114.66M of MDT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.35M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.30%.

What is the current price of Measurable Data?

The price of 1 Measurable Data currently costs $0.03.

How many Measurable Data are there?

The current circulating supply of Measurable Data is 606.32M. This is the total amount of MDT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Measurable Data?

Measurable Data (MDT) currently ranks 1260 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 17.73M

-0.30 %

Market Cap Rank

#1260

24H Volume

$ 3.35M

Circulating Supply

610,000,000

