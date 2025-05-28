mdx

$0.00742

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Mdex (HECO) price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.13M. The table above accurately updates our MDX price in real time. The price of MDX is up 103.08% since last hour, up 130.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.86M. MDX has a circulating supply of 950.25M coins and a max supply of 1.06B MDX.

Mdex (HECO) Stats

What is the market cap of Mdex (HECO)?

The current market cap of Mdex (HECO) is $8.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mdex (HECO)?

Currently, 286.71M of MDX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.13M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 130.57%.

What is the current price of Mdex (HECO)?

The price of 1 Mdex (HECO) currently costs $0.007.

How many Mdex (HECO) are there?

The current circulating supply of Mdex (HECO) is 950.25M. This is the total amount of MDX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mdex (HECO)?

Mdex (HECO) (MDX) currently ranks 1569 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.59M

130.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1569

24H Volume

$ 2.13M

Circulating Supply

950,000,000

