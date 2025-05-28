Mdex (HECO)MDX
Live Mdex (HECO) price updates and the latest Mdex (HECO) news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00742
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.009
The live Mdex (HECO) price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.13M. The table above accurately updates our MDX price in real time. The price of MDX is up 103.08% since last hour, up 130.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.86M. MDX has a circulating supply of 950.25M coins and a max supply of 1.06B MDX.
Mdex (HECO) Stats
What is the market cap of Mdex (HECO)?
The current market cap of Mdex (HECO) is $8.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Mdex (HECO)?
Currently, 286.71M of MDX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.13M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 130.57%.
What is the current price of Mdex (HECO)?
The price of 1 Mdex (HECO) currently costs $0.007.
How many Mdex (HECO) are there?
The current circulating supply of Mdex (HECO) is 950.25M. This is the total amount of MDX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Mdex (HECO)?
Mdex (HECO) (MDX) currently ranks 1569 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.59M
130.57 %
#1569
$ 2.13M
950,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/