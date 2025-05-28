mean

price

$0.0194

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0002

24h high

$0.06

The live Mean DAO price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $91.25K. The table above accurately updates our MEAN price in real time. The price of MEAN is down -65.97% since last hour, up 8.07K% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.06M. MEAN has a circulating supply of 195.82M coins and a max supply of 210.00M MEAN.

Mean DAO Stats

What is the market cap of Mean DAO?

The current market cap of Mean DAO is $8.77M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mean DAO?

Currently, 4.71M of MEAN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $91.25K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8069.65%.

What is the current price of Mean DAO?

The price of 1 Mean DAO currently costs $0.02.

How many Mean DAO are there?

The current circulating supply of Mean DAO is 195.82M. This is the total amount of MEAN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mean DAO?

Mean DAO (MEAN) currently ranks 1522 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.77M

8.07K %

Market Cap Rank

#1522

24H Volume

$ 91.25K

Circulating Supply

200,000,000

