$0.00698

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Medibloc price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $199.40K. The table above accurately updates our MED price in real time. The price of MED is down -0.01% since last hour, down -1.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $75.89M. MED has a circulating supply of 10.08B coins and a max supply of 10.87B MED.

Medibloc Stats

What is the market cap of Medibloc?

The current market cap of Medibloc is $70.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Medibloc?

Currently, 28.56M of MED were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $199.40K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.05%.

What is the current price of Medibloc?

The price of 1 Medibloc currently costs $0.007.

How many Medibloc are there?

The current circulating supply of Medibloc is 10.08B. This is the total amount of MED that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Medibloc?

Medibloc (MED) currently ranks 618 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 70.32M

-1.05 %

Market Cap Rank

#618

24H Volume

$ 199.40K

Circulating Supply

10,000,000,000

