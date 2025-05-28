melania

$0.356

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.34

24h high

$0.36

VS
USD
BTC

The live Melania Meme price today is $0.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.28M. The table above accurately updates our MELANIA price in real time. The price of MELANIA is up 1.06% since last hour, up 3.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $355.50M. MELANIA has a circulating supply of 398.92M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MELANIA.

Melania Meme Stats

What is the market cap of Melania Meme?

The current market cap of Melania Meme is $141.84M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Melania Meme?

Currently, 57.04M of MELANIA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.37%.

What is the current price of Melania Meme?

The price of 1 Melania Meme currently costs $0.36.

How many Melania Meme are there?

The current circulating supply of Melania Meme is 398.92M. This is the total amount of MELANIA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Melania Meme?

Melania Meme (MELANIA) currently ranks 383 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 141.84M

3.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#383

24H Volume

$ 20.28M

Circulating Supply

400,000,000

