$0.0119

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

The live MELD [OLD] price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.60K. The table above accurately updates our MELD price in real time. The price of MELD is up 1.05% since last hour, up 1.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $47.74M. MELD has a circulating supply of 1.48B coins and a max supply of 4.00B MELD.

MELD [OLD] Stats

What is the market cap of MELD [OLD]?

The current market cap of MELD [OLD] is $17.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MELD [OLD]?

Currently, 1.56M of MELD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.60K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.55%.

What is the current price of MELD [OLD]?

The price of 1 MELD [OLD] currently costs $0.01.

How many MELD [OLD] are there?

The current circulating supply of MELD [OLD] is 1.48B. This is the total amount of MELD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MELD [OLD]?

MELD [OLD] (MELD) currently ranks 787 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 17.73M

1.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#787

24H Volume

$ 18.60K

Circulating Supply

1,500,000,000

