MELD [OLD]MELD
Live MELD [OLD] price updates and the latest MELD [OLD] news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0119
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.01
The live MELD [OLD] price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $18.60K. The table above accurately updates our MELD price in real time. The price of MELD is up 1.05% since last hour, up 1.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $47.74M. MELD has a circulating supply of 1.48B coins and a max supply of 4.00B MELD.
MELD [OLD] Stats
What is the market cap of MELD [OLD]?
The current market cap of MELD [OLD] is $17.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MELD [OLD]?
Currently, 1.56M of MELD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $18.60K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.55%.
What is the current price of MELD [OLD]?
The price of 1 MELD [OLD] currently costs $0.01.
How many MELD [OLD] are there?
The current circulating supply of MELD [OLD] is 1.48B. This is the total amount of MELD that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MELD [OLD]?
MELD [OLD] (MELD) currently ranks 787 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 17.73M
1.55 %
#787
$ 18.60K
1,500,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/