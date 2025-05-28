mellow

price

$0.0859

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.09

The live Mellow Man price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $112.81K. The table above accurately updates our MELLOW price in real time. The price of MELLOW is down -1.47% since last hour, up 3.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.97M. MELLOW has a circulating supply of 69.42M coins and a max supply of 69.42M MELLOW.

Mellow Man Stats

What is the market cap of Mellow Man?

The current market cap of Mellow Man is $6.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mellow Man?

Currently, 1.31M of MELLOW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $112.81K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.25%.

What is the current price of Mellow Man?

The price of 1 Mellow Man currently costs $0.09.

How many Mellow Man are there?

The current circulating supply of Mellow Man is 69.42M. This is the total amount of MELLOW that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mellow Man?

Mellow Man (MELLOW) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.05M

3.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 112.81K

Circulating Supply

69,000,000

