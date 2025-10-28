MEMDEX100MEMDEX
Live MEMDEX100 price updates and the latest MEMDEX100 news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00578
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.007
The live MEMDEX100 price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $996.85K. The table above accurately updates our MEMDEX price in real time. The price of MEMDEX is up 1.33% since last hour, up 129.56% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.71M. MEMDEX has a circulating supply of 989.16M coins and a max supply of 989.16M MEMDEX.
MEMDEX100 Stats
What is the market cap of MEMDEX100?
The current market cap of MEMDEX100 is $6.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of MEMDEX100?
Currently, 172.55M of MEMDEX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $996.85K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 129.56%.
What is the current price of MEMDEX100?
The price of 1 MEMDEX100 currently costs $0.006.
How many MEMDEX100 are there?
The current circulating supply of MEMDEX100 is 989.16M. This is the total amount of MEMDEX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of MEMDEX100?
MEMDEX100 (MEMDEX) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.01M
129.56 %
#1743
$ 996.85K
990,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Monad is a new Layer 1 blockchain designed as a high performance, EVM-compatible platform.
by Danny K
/
Research
The RTK market remains critical to enabling centimeter-level positioning accuracy for autonomous technologies, such as Robots, Drones, and Autonomous Cars. GEODNET has maintained its competitive edge against multi-billion dollar incumbents Trimble and Hexagon through differentiated economics and vast geographic coverage.
/