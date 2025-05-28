meme

$0.0313

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

The live Memecoin price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $129.65M. The table above accurately updates our MEME price in real time. The price of MEME is down -0.18% since last hour, down -14.26% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.16B. MEME has a circulating supply of 7.51B coins and a max supply of 69.00B MEME.

Memecoin Stats

What is the market cap of Memecoin?

The current market cap of Memecoin is $235.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Memecoin?

Currently, 4.15B of MEME were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $129.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.26%.

What is the current price of Memecoin?

The price of 1 Memecoin currently costs $0.03.

How many Memecoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Memecoin is 7.51B. This is the total amount of MEME that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Memecoin?

Memecoin (MEME) currently ranks 169 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 235.28M

-14.26 %

Market Cap Rank

#169

24H Volume

$ 129.65M

Circulating Supply

7,500,000,000

