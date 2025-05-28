Meme AI CoinMEMEAI
Live Meme AI Coin price updates and the latest Meme AI Coin news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00206
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.008
The live Meme AI Coin price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $347.15K. The table above accurately updates our MEMEAI price in real time. The price of MEMEAI is down -5.80% since last hour, up 1.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.82M. MEMEAI has a circulating supply of 728.04M coins and a max supply of 885.31M MEMEAI.
Meme AI Coin Stats
What is the market cap of Meme AI Coin?
The current market cap of Meme AI Coin is $5.82M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Meme AI Coin?
Currently, 168.69M of MEMEAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $347.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.19%.
What is the current price of Meme AI Coin?
The price of 1 Meme AI Coin currently costs $0.002.
How many Meme AI Coin are there?
The current circulating supply of Meme AI Coin is 728.04M. This is the total amount of MEMEAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Meme AI Coin?
Meme AI Coin (MEMEAI) currently ranks 1726 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.82M
1.19 %
#1726
$ 347.15K
730,000,000
