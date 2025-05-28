mengo

price

$0.327

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.33

24h high

$0.34

The live Flamengo Fan Token price today is $0.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $105.66K. The table above accurately updates our MENGO price in real time. The price of MENGO is down -0.14% since last hour, down -3.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.81M. MENGO has a circulating supply of 29.96M coins and a max supply of 30.00M MENGO.

Flamengo Fan Token Stats

What is the market cap of Flamengo Fan Token?

The current market cap of Flamengo Fan Token is $9.99M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Flamengo Fan Token?

Currently, 323.22K of MENGO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $105.66K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.00%.

What is the current price of Flamengo Fan Token?

The price of 1 Flamengo Fan Token currently costs $0.33.

How many Flamengo Fan Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Flamengo Fan Token is 29.96M. This is the total amount of MENGO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Flamengo Fan Token?

Flamengo Fan Token (MENGO) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.99M

-3.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 105.66K

Circulating Supply

30,000,000

