merc

Liquid MercuryMERC

Live Liquid Mercury price updates and the latest Liquid Mercury news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00723

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Liquid Mercury price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $56.15K. The table above accurately updates our MERC price in real time. The price of MERC is up 3.28% since last hour, up 30.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.40M. MERC has a circulating supply of 3.14B coins and a max supply of 6.00B MERC.

Liquid Mercury Stats

What is the market cap of Liquid Mercury?

The current market cap of Liquid Mercury is $22.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Liquid Mercury?

Currently, 7.76M of MERC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $56.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.69%.

What is the current price of Liquid Mercury?

The price of 1 Liquid Mercury currently costs $0.007.

How many Liquid Mercury are there?

The current circulating supply of Liquid Mercury is 3.14B. This is the total amount of MERC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Liquid Mercury?

Liquid Mercury (MERC) currently ranks 1176 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 22.72M

30.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1176

24H Volume

$ 56.15K

Circulating Supply

3,100,000,000

latest Liquid Mercury news