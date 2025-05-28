Merlin ChainMERL
Live Merlin Chain price updates and the latest Merlin Chain news.
price
$0.146
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.12
24h high
$0.15
The live Merlin Chain price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $796.70M. The table above accurately updates our MERL price in real time. The price of MERL is up 0.09% since last hour, up 20.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $307.05M. MERL has a circulating supply of 725.00M coins and a max supply of 2.10B MERL.
Merlin Chain Stats
What is the market cap of Merlin Chain?
The current market cap of Merlin Chain is $106.01M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Merlin Chain?
Currently, 5.45B of MERL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $796.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 20.08%.
What is the current price of Merlin Chain?
The price of 1 Merlin Chain currently costs $0.15.
How many Merlin Chain are there?
The current circulating supply of Merlin Chain is 725.00M. This is the total amount of MERL that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Merlin Chain?
Merlin Chain (MERL) currently ranks 474 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 106.01M
20.08 %
#474
$ 796.70M
730,000,000
